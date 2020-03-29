SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:35PM Sports Highlights

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1735 hours:

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-IND-AUSTRALIA

COVID-19: If Australian travel ban stays for 6 months, India's tour could be affected

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Australian government's decision to seal its border for the next six months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic could adversely affect India's Futures Tours Programme (FTP), including the much-awaited face-offs Down Under later this year.

SPO-VIRUS-AFC-CHHETRI

Stand together and overcome these challenging times: Chhetri

Kuala Lumpur, Mar 29 (PTI) Indian captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday featured in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and requested people to do all they can to overcome "these challenging times".

SPO-VIRUS-SHASTRI

Using his 'tracer bullet' cliche, Shastri tells people to stay indoors and beat coronavirus

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) India coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said the "only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona", using his famous cliche to convey his message of staying home at all costs.

SPO-VIRUS-BOX-TRAINING

Boxing Federation starts online coaching for Olympic-bound boxers amid lockdown

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Their training halted by the coronavirus-forced national lockdown, India's Olympic-bound boxers will be provided online classes by their coaches from Monday to ensure that aspects such as mental well-being and nutrition are taken care of.

SPO-VIRUS-CA-CONTRACT

CA defers announcement of players contract list by a month due to COVID-19 pandemic

Melbourne, Mar 29 (PTI) The announcement of Cricket Australia's players contract list has been deferred by at least a month due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-VIRUS-RICHA-DONATION

16-year-old India cricketer Richa donates Rs 1 lakh for fight against COVID-19

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) Sixteen-year-old all-rounder Richa Ghosh, who represented India in the Women's T20 World Cup earlier this month, has donated Rs 1 lakh to the Bengal Chief Minister's relief fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-KSCA-DONATION

Karantaka State Cricket Association to donate Rs one crore for fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday said it would donate Rs 50 lakh each to the central government and the state government for their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI

