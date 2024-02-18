Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 18 (ANI): After a 1-0 defeat against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday, Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto praised his players and said that their performance was "10 out of 10".

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Singto said that in football scoring goals is everything.

"In football, however good you play, unless you score goals, the results remain the same. It's difficult to say anything at the moment. But the performance of the boys was 10 out of 10," Singto was quoted by ISL's website as saying.

He added that some of the players have not played regularly. He added that Joseph Sunny needs some time to display quality performance for the Hyderabad.

"Some of the boys have not even played regularly for the reserve team and they have been put into the furnace to dance - Joseph (Sunny), Aaren (Dsilva), and Jeremy for example. Joseph, when we brought him, was to build him into our future No. 9. But he got an opportunity sooner than later. I think he needs time but he is a hard worker, a great listener, and a good boy and he'll keep on improving. His days will come for sure," he added.

A magnificent header by the Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva in the 11th minute of the game helped the Red and Golds secure a narrow victory against the Hyderabad-based club. Even though both sides created plenty of chances from the onset, but unable to convert them into goals keeping the scoreline unchanged.

Following the 1-0 loss, Hyderabad FC dropped to the 12th spot in the ISL points table. (ANI)

