Damian Lillard banked the last shot of the tray to defeat Karl Anthony Towns and Trae Young in the final round. In the earlier round Lillard, Tre Young, Tyrese Haliburton and Karl Anthony-Towns finished in a tie for the three spots in the last round. Haliburton was eliminated in the tiebreaking round with 12 points. Then in the final, Young and Towns each put up 24 points, giving Lillard a chance to win it with a late shooting flurry that gave him the title. Lillard won with Portland last season and with the current win, he became the eighth player to win at least two 3-point crowns. NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: Stephen Curry Defeats Sabrina Ionescu in First Ever WNBA vs NBA 3-Point Shootout (Watch Video Highlights).

Damian Lillard Wins Back-to-Back 3-Point Shooting Contest at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

Damian Lillard Final Round at NBA All-Star 2024 Three-Point Shooting Contest

DAMIAN LILLARD'S 26 POINTS MAKE HIM THE BACK-TO-BACK #Starry3PT CHAMPION! His last shot is the winner... because of course ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/OqcHpurcfE — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

