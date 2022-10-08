Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): The students of Government High School Sunjwan and Government High School Chowadi were given golf training at the Junior Golf Training Camp at Tawi Golf Course in Jammu.

The students expressed their happiness at taking part in the Golf Training Camp.

The Boys and Girls were selected for training as an initiative by the Tawi Golf Course to introduce them to Golf.

According to Manav Gupta, Secretary of Tawi Golf Course Jammu they have a plan for training nearly 1000 students from Government Schools in Jammu and introduce them to Golf and those students who are talented will be supported by the Tawi Golf Course so that they can play in National as well as International Level.

The secretary talked about the rationale behind this camp and explained that they want to introduce golf to children at a young age for a better future of the game in the country as golf is mostly picked up by more mature people.

He also informed the reporters about the administration's plan to train government school students in a batch of 20 students over a period of 20 days.

The students were also delighted and said that they have only seen Golf on television but they are very happy that they are learning this game and feel very confident about themselves now.

They expressed that they think they can play this game and represent their Nation in International Tournaments. The students also appreciated the coach who taught them the different aspects of the game.

The students said that Golf is a very expensive game and they are very thankful to the Administration that they were given this opportunity to play this game and support from the administration. (ANI)

