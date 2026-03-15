Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], March 15 (ANI): The New Zealand Women secured a thrashing 80-run win in the first T20I of the five-match series against South Africa Women at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

With this victory, the White Ferns took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series against the Proteas Women.

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Batting first, the hosts posted a competitive score of 190/7 in 20 overs. Opener Georgia Plimmer smashed 63 off 44 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes.

Captain Amelia Kerr continued her sublime form. The New Zealand all-rounder hammered 78 off 44 balls, with 11 fours and two maximums.

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Kerr and Plimmer also stitched a brilliant 146-run stand for the second wicket that helped the White Ferns to reach 190 runs.

For the Proteas Women, Masabata Klaas (2/15) and Nadine de Klerk (2/32) took two wickets each.

Ayabonga Khaka (1/37) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/29) picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, South Africa Women were restricted to 110/7 in 20 overs, and the visitors lost the one-sided affair by a massive margin.

Opener Tazmin Brits played a fighting knock of 29 off 35 balls, with three fours. Kayla Reyneke remained unbeaten on 24 off 18 deliveries, including four fours, as the rest of the batters failed to deliver with the bat, resulting in an 80-run defeat.

For New Zealand Women, Jess Kerr took two wickets (2/13). Veteran Sophie Devine displayed a superb bowling performance. The veteran all-rounder scalped a four-wicket haul (4/12).

Captain Amelia Kerr was named Player of the Match for her impressive half-century. The second T20I between the two countries will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 17. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)