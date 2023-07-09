Mirpur, Jul 9 (PTI) The Indian spinners used the conditions to their advantage and restricted Bangladesh to a meagre 114 for 5 in the opening T20 International here on Sunday.

The spin attack, led by the experienced Deepti Sharma (0/14 in 4 overs), along with debutants -- slow left arm orthodox Anusha Bareddy (0/24 in 4 overs) and off-break bowler Minnu Manni (1/21 in 3 overs) -- executed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's plan of bowling on one side of the wicket perfectly.

Leg-spinner Shafali Verma (1/18 in 3 overs) was also mostly on target, save a six that top-scorer Sorna Akhtar (28 off 28 balls) hit off her bowling.

The idea was to pack the off-side field with five fielders and bowl on the fourth or fifth off-stump line and the Bangladeshi batters, mostly right-handers, found it difficult to pierce the cordon.

This was after debutant Mani got her maiden wicket when Shamima Sultana (17), after tonking the offie for a six, couldn't connect her slog sweep and Jemimah Rodrigues took a smart catch at square leg.

Pooja Vastrakar then softened Shathi Rani (22) with a short ball, before castling her with a perfect fuller delivery.

The experienced Nigar Sultana (2) was run-out and Shafali tossed one up to get rid of Shobhana Mostary (23 off 33 balls), who was getting increasingly frustrated.

In fact, Bangladesh consumed as many as 62 dot balls which is more than half of the innings, with only eight fours and three sixes in all. Two of those hits by Sorna ensured that the hosts crossed the 100-run mark.

