Nagpur, Sep 23 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 46 as India registered a series-levelling six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I here on Friday.

Chasing 91, Rohit scored 46 off 20 balls which included four boundaries and as many sixes to take India over the line with four balls to spare in the rain-affected game.

Also Read | Germany vs Hungary, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade scored an unbeaten 43 to power Australia to a challenging 90 for 5.

The match began two-and-a-half hours after its designated time due to a wet outfield and was reduced to an eight-over-a-side contest.

Also Read | Italy vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch European Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Axar Patel (2/13) bowled a fiery spell, snaring two wickets.

Skipper Aaron Finch, who scored a 15-ball 31, and Wade (43 off 20) were the top contributors for Australia.

Brief Score:

Australia: 90 for 5 in 8 overs (Matthew Wade 43 not out, Aaron Finch 31; Axar Patel 2/13)

India: 92 for 4 in 7.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 46 not out; Adam Zampa 3/16)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)