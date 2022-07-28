Port of Spain, Jul 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-hit third ODI between India and West Indies here on Wednesday.

India Innings:

Also Read | Galle Weather and Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave On Day 5 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2022.

Shikhar Dhawan

c Pooran b Hayden Walsh

Also Read | CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online in India: Which Channel Will Telecast Birmingham Games Curtain Raiser?.

58

Shubman Gill

not out

98

Shreyas Iyer

c Keemo Paul b Akeal Hosein

44

Suryakumar Yadav

c Shamarh Brooks b Hayden Walsh

8

Sanju Samson

not out

6

Extras: (LB-1, W-7, NB-3)

11

Total: (3 wkts, 36 Overs)

225

Fall of Wickets: 113-1, 199-2, 211-3

Bowler: Jason Holder 6-0-43-0, Jayden Seales 7-0-50-0, Keemo Paul 6-0-23-0, Akeal Hosein 8-0-43-1, Hayden Walsh 8-0-57-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)