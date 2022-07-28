Port of Spain, Jul 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the rain-hit third ODI between India and West Indies here on Wednesday.
India Innings:
Shikhar Dhawan
c Pooran b Hayden Walsh
58
Shubman Gill
not out
98
Shreyas Iyer
c Keemo Paul b Akeal Hosein
44
Suryakumar Yadav
c Shamarh Brooks b Hayden Walsh
8
Sanju Samson
not out
6
Extras: (LB-1, W-7, NB-3)
11
Total: (3 wkts, 36 Overs)
225
Fall of Wickets: 113-1, 199-2, 211-3
Bowler: Jason Holder 6-0-43-0, Jayden Seales 7-0-50-0, Keemo Paul 6-0-23-0, Akeal Hosein 8-0-43-1, Hayden Walsh 8-0-57-2, Kyle Mayers 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI
