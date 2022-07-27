The Commonwealth Games 2022 is knocking on the door as the global event is only less than 30bhours away. The 22nd edition of the multi-sports event will be held at Birmingham in the UK. The grand opening ceremony of the tournament will be held at Birmingham Stadium on July 28. More than 3000 athletes from 71 nations will compete almost 22 categories. Cricket will make its debut for the first time in the Games' history through Women's T20 format. India, one of the most successful nations at Commonwealth Games, have sent 214-memeber contingent to England. From wrestling to cricket, from badminton to boxing, Indians would aim for top honours in every possible events here. PV Sindhu Named India’s Flag Bearer at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Indian team have faced a severe setback in the form of Neeraj Chopra, who has pulled out from the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to his muscular injury. The 24-year-old won gold medal in recently-finished World Athletics Championships 2022 and hoped for another medal in Birmingham. As he has withdrawn from the event, PV Sindhu will be the flag bearer for the Indian team in the opening ceremony of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Scroll down below to know the telecast and online live streaming of the grand opening ceremony of 2022 Games.

When is Opening Ceremony of CWG 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held at Birmingham Stadium on July 28 (Thursday). The programme is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming of CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony?\

Sony Sports network would provide the live telecast of the opening ceremony of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3, Ten 4 and Sony Six channels to watch the programme. SonyLIV would provide the online live streaming of the event. Jio users can also catch the action live on JioTV.

