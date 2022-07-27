The Day 4 of 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka came to an end early due to low light after the visitors reached 89/1 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka have set a target of 508 runs after declaring their second innings for 360/8. It was second consecutive day the umpires were forced to announce the end of day's game due to bad light and weather. In the first Test, rain halted Pakistan's win for quite a long time before the visitors clinched a remarkable victory riding on Abdullah Shafiques' unbeaten 160 runs. However, it remains to be seen whether weather allows the game to end without any pause or rain plays spoilsport again at Galle. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 4: Visitors 89/1 at Stumps After Being Set a Steep Target of 508 Runs

Sri Lanka have given a massive 508-run target to chase while Pakistan found it difficult to face a compact bowling attack of the hosts. The Babar Azam-led side were bowled out for 231 runs, and while chasing a steep total of 508, they have lost one wicket. On Day 5, they need 419 runs more to win in remaining 98 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Galle Weather Report

The Day 5 of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test would not get an ideal start as it is expected to rain in the early hour of the match around at 10-10:30 AM. Otherwise, the final day would not face any rain disruption, according to the weather report. With more than 400 to chase and as many runs to defend, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka would expect an action-packed day.

