Hobart [Australia], November 2 (ANI): Fiery half-centuries from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis stormed the hosts Australia to 186/6 in their 20 overs against India in the third T20I of the five-match series being played at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday.

Men in Blue captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to field. Batters Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh came out to open the innings for the hosts.

Also Read | Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Men in Yellow didn't have the start they wanted, as they lost their first wicket on the fourth ball of their innings. Head (6) was sent back to the pavillion by Arshdeep Singh.

Following the opener's dismissal, the team's wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis came in the middle to bat. He, along with Marsh, was able to add just eight runs to the total as the Australian side lost their second wicket at the score of 14. Inglis (1) was dismissed by Arshdeep in the third over of the innings.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to Visit Hyderabad! Star Argentina Footballer’s ‘GOAT Tour’ Expands Further After Cancellation of Friendly in Kerala.

After Inglis' wicket, right-hand batter Tim David joined the Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh in the middle. David started smashing the ball from the first ball he faced. The Australian team touched the 50-run mark in the seventh over. In the eighth over, David completed his half-century after playing just 23 balls.

In the ninth over, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took two wickets in two successive balls. First, he dismissed Mitchell Marsh (11) and then Mitchell Owen (0) when the team's score was 73. Tim David went back to the dressing room in the 13th over after scoring 74(38), which came with the help of eight fours and five sixes.

In the end, Marcus Stoinis (64 runs off 39 balls) and Matthew Short (26* runs from 15 balls) scored some crucial runs for their side, which took the Mitchell Marsh-led side to a total of 186/6 in their 20 overs.

For India, three wickets were scalped by Arshdeep Singh (3/35 in 4 overs), two wickets were bagged by Varun Chakaravarthy (2/33 in 4 overs) one wicket was taken by Shivam Dube (1/43 in 3 overs) in their respective bowling spells.

Brief Scores: Australia 186/6 in 20 overs (Tim David 74, Marcus Stoinis 64; Arshdeep Singh 3/35) vs India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)