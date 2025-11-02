Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan will have the chance to capitalise on Napoli dropping points yesterday when they take on Hellas Verona in an away tie in the Italian Serie A today. The Nerazzurri are currently third in the points table with 18 points from 9 matches played. They have been in decent form in recent weeks, winning four out of their last five games and will hope to continue their winning momentum. Opponents Hellas Verona have been struggling so far this campaign and have dropped into the relegation zone at 18th spot. They are one of the four Italian clubs without a victory so far. Hellas Verona versus Inter Milan will be streamed on the GXR World website from 5:00 PM IST. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

For Hellas Verona, Suat Serdar will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Verona, as he is not fully fit. Grigoris Kastanos, Unai Nunez, Daniel Oyegoke, and Moatasem Al-Musrati are the players missing out for the hosts through injuries. Giovane and Gift Orban will partner in the final third to form the strike partnership. Armel Bella-Kotchap, Victor Nelsson, and Nicolas Valentini will feature in the back three for the hosts, with Rafik Belghali as their key player in midfield.

Marcus Thuram lacks match sharpness and might not take part in this game for Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez will partner with Ange-Yoan Bonny in the final third for the visitors. Nicolo Barella, alongside Petar Sucic and Hakan Calhanoglu, make up for a formidable midfield unit that has creativity and defensive discipline. Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Augusto will attack from the wide areas as the wingbacks.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Date Sunday, November 2 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, streaming available in India

When is Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Hellas Verona will take on Inter Milan in the Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, November 2. The Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Verona and it will start at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan highlights on the DAZN app and website for free.

