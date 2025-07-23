Manchester, Jul 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day One of the fourth Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

India 1st Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Brook b Dawson 58

KL Rahul c Crawley b Woakes 46

Sai Sudharsan c Carse b Stokes 61

Shubman Gill lbw b Stokes 12

Rishabh Pant retired hurt 37

Ravindra Jadeja not out

19

Shardul Thakur not out

19

Extras: (LB-6, NB-2, W-4) 12

Total: (For 4 wickets in 83 overs) 264

Fall of wickets: 1-94, 2-120, 3-140, 3-212, 4-235

Bowling: Chris Woakes 17-4-43-1, Jofra Archer 16-2-44-0, Brydon Carse 16-1-60-0, Ben Stokes 14-2-47-2, Liam Dawson 15-1-45-1, Joe Root 5-0-19-0.

