Jamshedpur, May 19 (PTI) Fifty-two-year-old Mohan Rawat, a senior instructor with Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF), has successfully scaled the World's highest peak, Mount Everest, a Tata Steel release said on Monday.

Rawat summited Mount Everest early on May 18 and spent around 15 minutes at the top before beginning his descent, the release said.

Also Read | 'My Parents Were in PoK...' Moeen Ali Reveals Shocking Details When Operation Sindoor Began During India-Pakistan Border Tensions (Watch Video).

He reached Everest Base Camp (17,500 ft) on May 3, trekking through the Khumbu region. As part of his acclimatisation, he climbed Mt Lobuche East (20,075 ft) on May 2, it said.

The final summit push began on May 14. After crossing the Khumbu Icefall, he reached Camp 2 that morning, then Camp 3 on May 16, and Camp 4 (South Col, 26,400 ft) on May 17. He summited Mount Everest early on May 18, the release said.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: A Look at the Best Debutants in Indian Super League, From Jamie Maclaren to Alaaeddine Ajaraie: Check Full List.

He was accompanied by experienced Sherpa guide Lhakpa Sherpa and supported by Nepal-based outfitter Asian Trekking.

D B Sundara Ramam, chairman, Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, and vice president (Corporate Services), Tata Steel, said: "Mohan Rawat's successful Everest summit is a moment of immense pride for TSAF. His journey from a small village in Uttarkashi to the world's highest peak reflects the grit, discipline, and spirit of adventure we aim to foster.

"It's a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with perseverance and purpose. Rawat's achievement reinforces our commitment to nurturing grassroots talent and pushing the boundaries of human potential through adventure and exploration."

Rawat has been with TSAF for over 20 years and has undertaken extensive training in mountaineering, skiing, and rafting. His previous climbs included peaks like Chamser and Lungser Kangri, Jogin I and III, Kang Yatse I & II, Bhagirathi II, Mt Lobuche East, Stok Kangri, Thelu, Dzo Jongo, Mt Rudugaira and Mt. Kanamo.

He was part of the 2018 Mission Gange expedition, flagged off by the Prime Minister and the 2022 Trans-Himalayan expedition led by Bachendri Pal, which traversed 4,841 km across 35 mountain passes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)