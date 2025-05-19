Veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed shocking details about his parents, who were in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) when India launched Operation Sindoor during the recent military escalation with Pakistan. The star all-rounder was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) campaign for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, season 18 was suspended for a week, and Moeen Ali found himself in India with his wife and children. Moeen Ali and Meg Lanning Awarded MCC’s Honorary Life Membership.

The suspension came after the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match was stopped midway in Dharamsala, amid India-Pakistan military escalation. Ali was among the some overseas cricketers who chose not to return to India when the IPL 2025 edition resumed on May 17.

Speaking on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, Moeen Ali revealed shocking details when India launched Operation Sindoor in several Pakistan territories and PoK. "My parents were actually in Kashmir at the time in Pakistan, only about an hour away from where the strikes happened probably. Maybe a bit farther. So it was a bit crazy, and then they managed to get the only flights out actually on that day. I was glad they got out, but it was crazy,” as quoted by India Today.

Moeen Ali, who has Pakistan heritage, shared his thoughts on his own experience during that period. "It was mad, obviously there were those attacks in Kashmir before everything really kicked off. Then within no time, things just rapidly escalated, and all of a sudden we're in the middle. It felt like we're in the middle of a war, but obviously we didn't hear anything (like missiles striking). Suddenly, you're just scrambling to get out of the country and just to make sure obviously your family's fine. People are worried about you back home and just to make sure they're at ease as well," Moeen added as quoted by India Today.

Mooen Ali on Leaving IPL 2025 Midway

Moeen Ali opened up that he left India even before the IPL 2025 was officially suspended as he was battling a viral illness and was overwhelmed by the situation. "So the night before they cancelled it I'm one of those who doesn't care what we're playing in the IPL or the PSL. What's important is to be safe. Or try and be as safe as possible. I mean you're never safe anywhere in the world. But try to obviously protect your family and kids as much as you can. All that kind of stuff and just make sure everything's good," he said as quoted by India Today.

Moeen Ali's Podcast With Beard Before Wicket

"I was just out (of the tournament) before they even cancelled it to be honest. To be honest I wasn't well, so I was really sick at the same time. So I reckon I had some viral thing or whatever it was. I was really really bad, and I was just out. I was just making sure like I was fit enough to just get out of there," said Moeen as quoted by India Today. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Set To Miss Jos Buttler in Play-Offs, Moeen Ali Not To Return for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali played six matches in the IPL 2025 season. The veteran bagged six wickets before for the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders.

