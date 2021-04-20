New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.

Along with Chanu (51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg), Vishal Gupta (91kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49kg) and Sachin (56kg) assured themselves of at least a bronze by advancing to the last-four stage on Day 7 of competitions.

With the confirmation of seven more medals, the 20-member Indian contingent is now assured of 11 medals from the ongoing championship.

Earlier on Day 6, Vinka, Alfiya, Gitika and Poonam had advanced to the semi-finals.

In a clash between two strong gold contenders in women's 51kg category, Asian youth champion Chanu put up a strong tactical performance.

She did not allow her Polish opponent Kubicka to score any point, blanking her 5-0. The Manipuri boxer will now take on Lucia Ayari of Italy.

Arundhati and Sanamacha were also dominant during their quarter-finals. While Arundhati outpunched Ukraine's Anna Sezko 5-0, Sanamacha sent Russian Margarita Zueva packing with referee stopping the contest in the second round.

In the men's category, Asian junior champion Bishwamitra and Asian youth championship silver medallist Narwal also lived up to expectations and notched-up easy 5-0 victories against Serbian Omer Ametovic and Brazil's Ezequiel Da Cruz respectively.

Manish (75kg) and Sumit (69kg) were the only two Indian boxers who suffered defeats in the quarter-finals.

With seven women in the semi-finals, India is placed at the top of the table alongside Russia with highest number of boxers qualifying in the last-four stage.

In the men's section, India is placed fourth on the standing with four boxers in the semi-finals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)