New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Thirty-eight men and as many women teams from 26 states, 6 Union Territories, 4 Institutions and 3 Associate Member Associations will vie for the title in the 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship (2025-26) scheduled from January 11 to 15 at Kazipet, Telangana.

In a bid to send the best talent to the senior nationals and foster sportsmanship and mutual pride, the central paramilitary forces will contest this year as a combined Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) team, with players from ITBP and SSB competing under the same banner in both men's and women's categories, as per a release from Kho Kho Federation of India.

On the other hand, the state police forces will also have a joint team in the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB). It comprises players drawn from state police forces in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab.

The Union Territories (UTs) participating in the Championship are Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Delhi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh and Ladakh. The Institutional teams in the Championship are the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB), and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Associate Member Associations participating in the championship are Kolhapur, Vidarbha and Madhya Bharat.

"Best talents from all across the nation are competing in the Senior Nationals. Kho Kho is a modern competitive global sport that offers unmatched thrill and action-packed entertainment," said Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal.

"The matches will be in morning-afternoon sessions, and flood lights have been arranged. There are 6 courts, including 4 mat courts, for the championship. The integration of sports science and technology in Kho Kho has given the game an edge and has elevated its stature," said Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary KKFI.

The matches will be in league-cum-knockout format with pre-quarter and quarter-final matches on January 14, and semi-finals and finals on January 15.

M S Tyagi, Chairman, Organisation & Administration, KKFI, said that Kho Kho's popularity is on the rise. "I congratulate all the teams and athletes participating in the Championship and wish them all the best. Healthy participation from Institutions reflects on the growing popularity of Kho Kho. Youth are inclined towards making a career in Kho Kho as it has opportunities & recognition."

"The Championship is being held at Railway Stadium, Kazipet. Around 164 technical officials, 80 coaches, office bearers and Executive Committee members of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Telangana Kho Kho Association will be there for the smooth conduct of the Championship," said N Krishnamurthy, Secretary, Telangana Kho Kho Association.

The 57th Senior National Kho Kho Championship was held at Puri, Odisha, from March 31st to April 04, 2025, in which Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) bagged the title in the men's category, while Maharashtra in the women's category. (ANI)

