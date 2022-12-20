Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): Hockey Punjab, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Association of Odisha won their respective matches on Tuesday, here in Qualifiers - Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Men's Under 18) Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

In the first match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey played out a 3-3 draw against Hockey Haryana in Pool A. Manoj Yadav (14', 44') struck a brace, while Ajeet Yadav (36') also scored a goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. For Hockey Haryana, Captain Toshant (18'), Roshan (22') and Agyapal (54') netted one goal each, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 14-1 in the second Pool A match of the day. Dilraj Singh (21', 23', 48', 49', 50', 55') scored the most goals in the match for Hockey Punjab. Jaspal Singh (4', 30', 58') and Ujwal Singh (17', 42', 44') scored hat-tricks, while Gurpreet Singh (27') and Manjot Singh (47') scored one goal each. Metta Kumar (48') netted the lone goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In the third Pool A match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh beat Manipur Hockey 7-3. Surinder Singh (2', 18'), Paramvir Singh (32', 56') and Gurpreet Singh (58', 58') struck a brace each for Hockey Chandigarh. Sharandeep Singh (6') also contributed to Hockey Chandigarh's victory. Silheiba Lisham (17'), Suresh Adhikarimayum (46') and Sorokhaibam Singh (48') all scored goals for Manipur Hockey.

In the first Pool B match of the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha registered a 3-1 win against Hockey Jharkhand. Sanjit Tirkey (40'), Paulus Lakra (42') and Ricky Tonjam (56') scored goals for the Hockey Association of Odisha, while Deepak Soreng (36') scored the only goal for Hockey Jharkhand.

The Pool B clash between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu Hockey was forfeited in favour of Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The third Pool B match between Hockey Bihar and Hockey Arunachal was forfeited in favour of Hockey Bihar. (ANI)

