New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, unarguably the greatest spinner in international cricket, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.

PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the legend, who redefined the art of spin bowling.

Bowling Figures:

*Test matches played: 145

*Innings: 273

*Wickets: 708

*Best Bowling in an Innings: 8/71

*Best Bowling in a Match: 12/128

*Runs conceded: 17995

*Balls bowled: 40705

*Average: 25.41

*Economy: 2.65

*5-wicket haul: 37

*10-wicket haul: 10

*ODIs played: 194

*Innings: 191

*Wickets: 293

*Best Bowling in a Match: 5/33

*Runs conceded: 7541

*Balls bowled: 10642

*Average: 25.73

*Economy: 4.25

*5-wicket haul: 1

*Batting Figures:

*Tests: 145

*Innings: 199

*Runs Scored: 3154

*Highest: 99

*Fifties: 12

*Average: 17.32

*Strike rate: 57.65

*ODIs played: 194

*Innings: 107

*Runs scored: 1018

*Highest: 55

*Average: 13.05

*Strike rate: 72.04

*Fifty: 1

*Test debut: Versus India at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 1992

*Last Test: Versus England at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 2007

*ODI debut: Versus: New Zealand at Basin Reserve, March 24, 1993

*Last ODI: Versus vs Asia XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 10, 2005

*IPL debut: Versus Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, April 19, 2008

*Last IPL match: Versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, May 20, 2011

*Shane Warne played 55 IPL matches from which he took 57 wickets with best figures of 4/21.

*Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

*Warne was a key member of Australia's 1999 ODI World Cup winning side.

