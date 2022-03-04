New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, unarguably the greatest spinner in international cricket, died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday.
PTI takes a look at the statistical journey of the legend, who redefined the art of spin bowling.
Bowling Figures:
**************
*Test matches played: 145
*Innings: 273
*Wickets: 708
*Best Bowling in an Innings: 8/71
*Best Bowling in a Match: 12/128
*Runs conceded: 17995
*Balls bowled: 40705
*Average: 25.41
*Economy: 2.65
*5-wicket haul: 37
*10-wicket haul: 10
*ODIs played: 194
*Innings: 191
*Wickets: 293
*Best Bowling in a Match: 5/33
*Runs conceded: 7541
*Balls bowled: 10642
*Average: 25.73
*Economy: 4.25
*5-wicket haul: 1
*Batting Figures:
**************
*Tests: 145
*Innings: 199
*Runs Scored: 3154
*Highest: 99
*Fifties: 12
*Average: 17.32
*Strike rate: 57.65
*ODIs played: 194
*Innings: 107
*Runs scored: 1018
*Highest: 55
*Average: 13.05
*Strike rate: 72.04
*Fifty: 1
*Test debut: Versus India at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 1992
*Last Test: Versus England at Sydney Cricket Ground, January 2, 2007
*ODI debut: Versus: New Zealand at Basin Reserve, March 24, 1993
*Last ODI: Versus vs Asia XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground, January 10, 2005
*IPL debut: Versus Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, April 19, 2008
*Last IPL match: Versus Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, May 20, 2011
*Shane Warne played 55 IPL matches from which he took 57 wickets with best figures of 4/21.
*Warne led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.
*Warne was a key member of Australia's 1999 ODI World Cup winning side.
