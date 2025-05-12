New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Star India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, marking the end of a memorable 14-year-old career that saw him dominate a variety of regions, conditions and opponents both as a player and as a captain.

During his 14-year-long, 123-match big stay in Test cricket, the 36-year-old had many up-and-down battles with New Zealand. Be it his century on his first Kiwi tour in 2014 or dropping a catch that took Brendon McCullum to a triple ton on the same tour or a lean patch in 2020 that kickstarted a inconsistent run in Test cricket which only halted with his retirement, Virat has gone through a lot of highs and lows in New Zealand.

Here is a look at Virat's timeline in New Zealand, tour-by-tour:

2014: Virat's first trip to New Zealand came after centuries against them, Australia and England at home and a strong tour to South Africa. With his confidence at an all-time high, he made a fine impression in NZ. In two matches, he made 214 runs in four innings at an average of 71.33, with a century and a fifty each. His best score was 105*, which came at Wellington in the second Test.

But that second Test was a mixed affair, as he dropped a catch that could have dismissed McCullum. From 94/5, NZ travelled to 680/8 declared. McCullum made a full use of his lifeline, scoring 302 runs and having a 352-run stand with BJ Watling. That match ended in a draw.

2020: Virat's next Test tour to New Zealand came in 2020, when he was undoubtedly the best all-format batter in the world. However, Virat could not replicate his superb form in NZ this time around, scoring just 38 runs in four innings. India also lost the series 2-0.

In New Zealand, Virat has played four Tests, scoring 252 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.00, with a century and a fifty each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)