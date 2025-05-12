Al-Nassr will be back in action in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 as they will take on Al-Okhdood away from home. Al-Nassr's hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League has come to an end as they are on the fifth position in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 table with 60 points from 30 points, 14 less then league leaders Al-Ittihad. Al-Ittihad has played one match more but only three matches remaining in the league stages, Al-Nassr has no way to recover. They have also been knocked out of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 after losing to Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-final. Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain about extending his contract with Al-Nassr and talks are ongoing as of now. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Message for Mother on Occasion of Mother’s Day 2025, Shares Adorable Picture of Partner Georgina Rodriguez With Kids (See Pictures).

Meanwhile, Al Okhdood find themselves two points from safety with four matches remaining, having picked up 28 points so far in what has been a testing campaign. They have found victories in three of their last six league matches after a tough patch of eight winless games, a run that brought renewed belief in their survival chances. They have secured clean sheets in three of those encounters and are boasting of a re-inforced defensive performance. Al-Nassr boasts of a strong attack with the likes of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Jhon Duran upfront. It will be a test for Al-Okhdood to stop them on their tracks.

When Is Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Okhdood away from home in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Monday, May 12. The Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Prince Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium, Najran, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract News: Star Portuguese Footballer Reportedly Extends Deal With Al-Nassr By Two Years.

Is Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform, is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio TV app and website will provide online viewing options for the Al-Okhdood vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match. Expect both teams to play out a 1-1 draw in Riyadh.

