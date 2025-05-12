There is an intense title race going on in the Serie A 2024-25 as Inter and Napoli are a point away from each other with the league gradually nearing its end. Amid this, there is another battle for the European spots and for that Atalanta will take on AS Roma at their home in Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy. Atalanta are out of the title race as they are ten points adrift from the top. But they have more or less secured an European spot although there is close competition in the mid-table. AS Roma meanwhile will want to make a push with a win to enter the top five. Lamine Yamal Hugs Thierry Henry, Exchanges Signed Jerseys With Barca Legend After Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico in La Liga 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Atalanta secured a win in their last game against bottom-placed Monza. Although a dry spell in April cost them a shot at the Scudetto, Atalanta have scored 99 goals across all competitions so far, and they could reach triple figures for only the fifth time in their history. Roma, meanwhile, are unbeaten for 16 games through the second half of the season and pushing their way into the race for a cherished top-four finish. Roma have lost four of their last five away games against Atalanta, although this season, Atalanta has fumbled at home and an in-form Roma can fancy their chances.

When is Atalanta vs AS Roma, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Atalanta will host AS Roma in the Serie A 2024-25 on Tuesday, May 13. The Atalanta vs AS Roma match is set to be played at the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atalanta vs AS Roma, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Atalanta vs AS Roma, Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Atalanta vs AS Roma, online viewing options, read below. Brazil Win FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025, Beat Belarus 4-3 To Claim Trophy For Record Seventh Time.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atalanta vs AS Roma, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Atalanta vs AS Roma, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Atalanta is likely to secure a close victory here.

