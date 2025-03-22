Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Abhineta XI on Saturday beat Neta XI by two wickets in a friendly T-20 cricket match between political leaders and film stars to create awareness about tuberculosis.

The Neta XI scored 249 for three wickets with Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan hitting 119 runs and former Congress MP Mohammad Azharuddin scoring an unbeaten 54.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad scored 29, while BJP MP Anurag Thakur remained unbeaten on 18.

However, the big hitting by politicians fell short as the film stars played a steady game to score 251 for the loss of eight wickets and win the match with four balls to spare.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya Power RCB to Dominant Victory Over Defending Champions.

Actor Suniel Shetty led the Abhineta XI while Thakur was the captain of Neta XI.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present at the match at the MCA Cricket Stadium to create awareness about tuberculosis.

The Neta XI led by Thakur had Kamlesh Paswan, Ram Mohan Naidu, Manoj Tiwari, Azharuddin, Pathan, Shrikant Shinde, Lavu Sri Krishna, Deepender Hooda, Gurmeet Hayer, K Sudhakar and Chandrashekhar Azad as players.

The Abhineta XI led by Shetty had Sohail Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Raja Bhervani, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Daruwala Freddy, Sameer Kochar, Navdeep Tomar, Sunny Deol, Abhishek Kapoor, Siddharth Jadhav and Muddasir Bhat as players.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)