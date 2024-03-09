Hong Kong, Mar 9 (AP) First-round co-leader Abraham Ancer birdied five of his final eight holes Saturday for an 8-under 62 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong.

Ancer had a two-round total of 15-under 125 on the Hong Kong Golf Club course.

Also Read | Saudi Arabian GP 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of F1 Race From Jeddah Corniche Circuit on TV in India.

Harold Varner III and Eugenio Chacarra, who shot second-round 66s, were tied for second.

Joaquin Niemann, who won the Jeddah tournament in Saudi Arabia last week for his second LIV victory in three starts, had a 68 and was 10 strokes behind Ancer.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Hong Kong tournament is the second of three LIV Golf events that are part of the Asian swing, with the third in early May in Singapore. The week before Singapore, the LIV series will be in the Pacific region with a second consecutive tournament at The Grange in Adelaide, Australia from April 26-28.

Next up after Hong Kong on the LIV tour will be in Miami from April 5-7. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)