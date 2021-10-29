Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI): In a historic moment for cricket, former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor has been named Team Abu Dhabi assistant coach for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 competition.

Widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of the game, Taylor became the first female specialist coach at a men's county side with Sussex in the United Kingdom. She now builds on that by again treading new ground with Team Abu Dhabi, and Taylor hopes that her involvement with the Abu Dhabi T10 will inspire women and girls all over the world.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

"Coming into this franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm but I'd love to think that some young girl or some woman watching can see me in the coaching team and realise that's an opportunity and they can push for it, saying 'If she can do it, why can't I'," said Taylor in an official release.

"I do hope that it becomes a little more normal and I may be the first but I won't be the last. Coaching is my passion and it's kind of going down the men's routem, which is really exciting. I've never had issues in male environments and I enjoy the challenge. You always want to prove that you're good enough, but that's the same for any coach going into a new environment," she added.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Taylor, who won two ICC Women's World Cups, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and represented England 226 times over the course of a stellar playing career, will serve as assistant to head coach Paul Farbrace for Team Abu Dhabi, who have also secured the services of former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener.

Klusener is currently the head coach of the Afghanistan team playing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and his presence adds yet more world-class experience to the coaching team.

The Abu Dhabi T10's fifth edition will kick start at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 19 to December 4.

As well as announcing their coaching structure, Team Abu Dhabi also signed England international Liam Lawrence as their Icon Player, while West Indies legend Chris Gayle was retained.

Team Abu Dhabi squad: Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farazuddin, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Liam Livingstone, Obed Mccoy, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)