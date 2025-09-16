Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 16 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to begin their AFC Champions League Two campaign on Tuesday when they host Turkmenistan's Ahal FK at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The Kolkata giants will be featuring in Asia's second-tier competition for the second successive season, having booked their place by successfully defending the ISL Shield last season. The Mariners finished with 56 points from 24 matches in the ISL, eight clear of second-placed FC Goa, to secure a direct berth in ACL Two.

Their Durand Cup run ended in the quarter-finals last month with a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals East Bengal FC. However, reinforcements have since arrived in the form of Brazilian forward Robson Robinho and defender Mehtab Singh. The duo joins full-back Tekcham Abhishek Singh and winger Kiyan Nassiri, who has also returned to the club, as the new recruits for the season. With added depth to an already star-studded squad, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to mount a strong challenge in Asia and aim for a deeper run this time.

Their first hurdle will be Ahal FK, one of the most consistent sides in Turkmenistan's Yokary Liga. Ahal FK reached the group stage via the playoffs, defeating Tajikistan's Regar-TadAZ Tursunzoda 2-1, and currently sit second in their domestic league. Known for their resilience and direct approach, they could pose a tricky test for the Mariners in the Group C opener.

Looking ahead to Mohun Bagan's AFC Champions League Two opener against Ahal FK on Tuesday, former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia said, "I think we have big hopes in Mohun Bagan. I think Mohun Bagan has been one team that has been very consistently performing in ISL, and I hope this year they will be one team that will take Indian football at least to a good Asian level competition. We have a good hope that Mohun Bagan will perform."

The other match in Group C will see Jordan's Al-Hussein SC host Iranian powerhouse Sepahan S.C. on Tuesday. (ANI)

