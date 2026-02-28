Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Team News

Under the guidance of head coach Sergio Lobera, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have enjoyed a flawless start to their title defence. The Mariners enter the weekend seeking their third consecutive victory, having recently secured a clinical 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

With key players like Jamie Maclaren and Dimitrios Petratos leading a potent attacking line, Mohun Bagan currently sit level on points at the top of the standings. Despite their status as heavy favourites, Lobera has publicly warned his squad against complacency, emphasising the need to maintain full intensity and respect their local rivals. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.

For Mohammedan SC, the start to their ISL campaign has been challenging. The Black Panthers are currently searching for their first points and their first goal of the season following back-to-back defeats in their opening two fixtures.

Fielding an all-Indian squad without foreign reinforcements, head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo faces a tough task against the reigning champions. Mohammedan SC will need to rely on a highly disciplined defensive setup to absorb pressure and look for counter-attacking opportunities. Securing even a point from this derby would serve as a massive boost to their morale and season prospects.