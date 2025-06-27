Surrey [UK], June 27 (ANI): Australian spinner Adam Zampa has joined Surrey County Club for four T20 Blast fixtures, announced the club on Friday.

In a statement, the club stated, "Australian superstar Adam Zampa has signed for Surrey for the next four T20 Blast fixtures. Zampa will arrive ahead of Surrey's double-header fixture against Essex at the Kia Oval." The fixture is scheduled for July 6. Zampa is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in T20 cricket with 117 wickets, he was the first Australian to pass 100 T20I scalps, and was part of the teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

The leg-spinner has over 363 T20 wickets at an average of 21.72 during the course of 298 matches, in a career that has taken him around the world to all the biggest franchise leagues, including the Indian Premier League League (IPL), the Big Bash and The Hundred - where he helped the Oval Invincibles to back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024.

Sam Curran's Surrey have been in excellent form in the competition winning a last ball thriller against Kent with Chris Jordan striking the final delivery for four to secure victory. This was followed by comprehensive victories at home against Sussex and Middlesex, the latter in front of a sell-out crowd.

Zampa's first game will be the double-header against Essex on Sunday 6 July, followed by a trip to Bristol to take on Gloucestershire. He'll be in action again at the Kia Oval as Surrey take on Glamorgan on Friday 11 July under the lights before rounding off his initial spell in the Three Feathers in another double-header against group-leaders Somerset on 13 July.

If Surrey reach the knockout stages of the competition, Zampa will be available for the quarter-finals and Finals Day.

Alec Stewart, High Performance Cricket Advisor at Surrey CCC, said: "Adam Zampa is one of the finest T20 spinners in world cricket and I am excited to welcome him to Surrey for the T20 Blast. He brings a wealth of experience and technical skills on the pitch and great character off it."

Adam Zampa said "I cannot wait to get going for Surrey and to play in front of the Kia Oval crowd once again. It's one of the great grounds in the world to play the game and I know how much playing for Surrey means to the lads so I am looking forward to seeing what it's all about," he concluded. (ANI)

