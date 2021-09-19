Portland (Oregon) Sep 19 (PTI) Aditi Ashok will be hoping for a low score in the third round which will also be the final round as the wet course conditions and more forecasted rain forced the LPGA Tour to reduce the Cambia Portland Classic to 54 holes.

Tournament officials will survey the golf course with the intention of beginning the final round in groups of three off the first and 10th tees.

While officials hope to finish the competition on Sunday, play may extend into Monday if necessary.

Aditi had 77-72 to make the cut and was Tied-57th.

Aditi travelled to the US this week after a few starts in Europe before which she was in Tokyo for the Olympics, where she missed a medal by a whisker.

No. 2 ranked Jin Young Ko (69-67) carded six birdies and just one bogey for a second-round 67 and sits on top of the leaderboard at 8-under heading.

She has a one-stroke advantage over Gemma Dryburgh (68-69) in second and a three-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda in third. PTI

