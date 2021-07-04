The Colony (US), Jul 4 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok shot two-under 69, after two even par rounds of 71 each, to rise to tied 37th spot at the Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament on the LPGA here.

Aditi, who had a couple of months off after April's LA Open, endured two missed cuts on return last month and this week will go a long way in getting her form and confidence back.

Aditi had four birdies against two bogeys in her 69 and is now two-under for 54 holes.

South Korea's Jin Young Ko shot a five-under-par 66 on Saturday to take the lead. She also had an eagle on the 15th hole. Ko spent 92 weeks ranked No 1 in 2020-21 season before being dethroned last week.

Rain and lightning have affected the event the Old American Golf Course and it led to a long day of play on Saturday.

Finland's Matilda Castren, leader coming into the day, is tied for second spot after shooting a 68 to fall a stroke off the pace. She is tied with Esther Henseleit of Germany, who shot 64.

Another South Korean Jeongeun Lee is in fourth place at -10, while American Angela Stanford and Slovenian Ana Belac are tied for fifth at -9.. Four players are tied for seventh at -8.

