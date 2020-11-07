Dubai, Nov 7 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok carded a stunning eight-under 64 to sign off at an impressive Tied-6th position in the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at the Emirates Golf Club here.

Aditi rose from overnight T-17 for her second best result of 2020 after her Tied-4th in the NSW Open in January.

In eight events this year, she has made the cut in four and had two Top-10s.

The 64 was also Aditi's best in a main event since turning pro, though she pointed out she had 10-under 62 in the third round of the LET Q-School which she won in December 2015. She also had a nine-under 63 in the 18-hole British Open qualifier in July 2016.

Tvesa Malik, a late entrant into the event, finally found her rhythm after 75-75 in the first two rounds.

She shot a 69 and rose to finish Tied-27th but it was a rough day for Diksha Dagar (83) as she dropped to Tied-48th. Astha Madan (77) finished Tied-52nd.

Tvesa had four birdies against one bogey.

Meanwhile, Minjee Lee (69) holed a massive putt to beat Celine Boutier (68) in a play-off after both players were tied at 10-under. Overnight leader, Caroline Hedwall (72) ended in a tie for third at 9-under.

Happy with her fine showing, Aditi said, "Going into the final round I was just thinking of making the most of it and try to get a birdie chance on every hole. I like playing in Dubai and it was nice to have a good finish here again.

"Looking forward to next week (in Saudi Arabia)."

Talking of possible rust because of her last event being in August, she added, "Yes a little bit for sure. But glad I was finally able to put together a good round on the final day."

Starting the week with a round of 75, Aditi made amends with a three-under 69 in the second round. On Friday in the final round, she blazed the course under the lights with seven birdies and an eagle against just one bogey.

Minjee, who was nine-under after 15 holes, birdied the par-5 16th to get to 10-under, and at that very hole, five minutes, Boutier, then 11-under, dropped a stroke after hitting her second shot into the penalty area.

That tied both at 10-under and they parred the last two holes to force a play-off.

Minjee sank a monster of a putt for birdie from almost 25 feet, after Boutier putted to within two feet from more than 30 feet.

As overnight leader Caroline Hedwall struggled on the front nine, Boutier took over the lead early, but that late bogey ruined her day.

All four Indians are now scheduled to play in the One million Euro Aramco Saudi Ladies International, the first-ever women's professional event in Saudi Arabia.

