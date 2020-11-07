Sanjay Manjrekar is set to make a comeback in the commentary box during India’s forthcoming tour of Australia. Although an official announcement is yet to come, Mumbai Mirror reported that the former Indian batsman has been enrolled by Sony Pictures Network who are the official broadcasters of the three T20Is, three ODIs and four Test matches. Earlier in March, Manjrekar was dropped from BCCI’s commentary panel for unknown reasons. He even sought reinstatement ahead of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, but the board didn’t accept his request. Nevertheless, the 55-year-old will be back in action soon if reports are to be believed.

Manjrekar has often found himself in hot waters due to his controversial comments on air. From infamously calling Ravindra Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces’ cricketer to involving in an heated argument with Harsha Bhogle, the former cricketer has faced the heat of fans on several occasions. Although the reason behind his omission from BCCI commentary panel isn’t exact yet, several reports suggested that the board wasn’t happy with his work. However, the veteran commentator will hold the microphone once again and will not any more controversy.

Meanwhile, the report also suggests that Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha will also be in action during the series. Among Australians, World Cup winners Andrew Symonds and Michael Clarke have been approached while former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has been approached for Hindi commentary.

The tour will get underway with the first T20I match of November 27. Virat Kohli and Co have pleasant memories of the last visit down under. They won the ODI and Test series 2-1 while the T20I series was tied 1-1. However, Australia didn’t had Steve Smith and David Warner back then. Hence, the visitors will indeed face a much difficult challenge.

