Dubai, Oct 29 (PTI) Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik shot 71 each to be placed comfortably inside the cutline after two days at the Dubai Moonlight Classic here.

Aditi (69-71) and Tvesa (70-71) are T-17 and T-20 respectively, while Diksha Dagar (72-71) is T-27.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Both Aditi and Tvesa had four birdies against three bogeys, while Diksha had three birdies and two bogeys.

Maria Fassi (63-71) and Jessica Karlsson (66-68) sit tied at the top of the leaderboard on 10-under-par.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Fassi held the overnight lead after equalling the tournament course record of 63 in round one and although day two was tougher, the 23-year-old held onto her position.

She rolled in one birdie on the front nine, before making two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for a round of 1-under 71.

The Mexican golfer has come into the event on the back of a fifth place finish at the ShopRite LPGA Classic and has had her mum following her out on the course.

Tied alongside Fassi is Sweden's Karlsson who backed up a first round of 6-under 66 with a second round of 4-under 68.

South African Lee-Anne Pace, who was one shot off the lead overnight, sits in that position again after a round of 71.

The ten-time LET winner had five birdies and four bogeys on her card but the bogey on 16th was an excellent save after ending up in the bush.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)