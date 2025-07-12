Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)[India], July 12 (ANI): After dominating the season with three consecutive wins, 3-time FIM World Champion and India's most celebrated female motorsport athlete, Aishwarya Pissay, is gearing up for a potentially historic performance at Round 4 of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2025 for 2 Wheelers, set to take place in Coimbatore on July 12 and 13, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) said in a press release

Riding for Petronas TVS Racing, Aishwarya enters this crucial round as the current Women's Championship leader. A victory here would not only extend her unbeaten streak for the season but also put her on track to become the first in Indian motorsport history to win seven National Rally Titles. It would also mark her 12th overall National Title across both rally and road racing, further solidifying her legacy in Indian motorsport.

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2025 Day 3: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The Rally of Coimbatore presents a formidable challenge, featuring 52.22 km of gravel-heavy competitive stages, spread across a total itinerary of 76.58 km. Known for its unpredictable terrain and technical difficulty, the event will demand precision, endurance, and unwavering focus from all competitors, the statement added.

"This season has been about pushing every boundary. Coimbatore is a demanding rally with its dirt and gravel terrain, and maintaining focus here is everything. I'm driven to keep this unbeaten streak alive and move one step closer to that 7th national rally title, for my team, my sponsors, and everyone who's supported my journey," said Aishwarya. Rally Highlights:Event: MRF 2W Rally of Coimbatore 2025Round: 4 of the MRF MoGrip INRC 2WDates: Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, 2025Surface: Dirt / GravelCompetitive Stages: 52.22 kmTotal Itinerary: 76.58 km Rally HQ:Up to July 11: Coimbatore Auto Sports Club, RS PuramJuly 12 to July 13: KN Hall, Pattanam, Coimbatore. (ANI)

Also Read | What is Dukes Balls Controversy? How Is It Different from Kookaburra and SG Balls?.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)