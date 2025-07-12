India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The ongoing Third Test between India and England has been hanging in the balance, with both sides fighting hard in every session. Earlier on day 2, England started with Joe Root reaching his 37th Test century on the very first ball of the day. However, India brought Jasprit Bumrah, and the speedster didn't disappoint. The right-arm quick took three quick wickets—Joe Root (104), captain Ben Stokes (44), and Chris Woakes (0). What is Dukes Balls Controversy? How Is It Different from Kookaburra and SG Balls?

However, England showcased a brilliant fightback. Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) stitched a crucial 84-run stand for the eighth wicket. The duo helped their side to post 387 runs in the first innings. For India, Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets apiece. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed one wicket.

In response, Team India made 145-3 in 43 overs at stumps on Day 2. Opener KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 53 runs along with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (19*). Karun Nair played a crucial knock of 40 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and captain Shubman Gill (16) had rare failures with the bat. Shubman Gill has also crossed the 600-run mark in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 Date Saturday, July 12 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Lord's, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs England national cricket team 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 is being held on Saturday, July 12. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 is being played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The third Test between India and England starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period.

