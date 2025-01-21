New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Japanese and Asian Tour star golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu, spoke about his struggles in the 2024 season and how he overcame them with a win in the season-ending PGTI Tour event, while his better half and Ladies European Tour star Tvesa Malik revealed how Ajeetesh played a major role in her maiden International Tour title win.

The two-star golfers were at the Qutab Golf Course to conduct a 'Chipping and Putting Masterclass' and a talk on 'how to take your game to the next level" for golfers competing in the Inaugural Qutab Golf League in the Capital.

"I struggled with my swing in 2024 and golf being the game it is, it takes a toll mentally especially if you are playing the sport professionally. This was when my mental resilience kicked in," said the 36-year-old Ajeetesh as quoted by Qutub Golf League press release.

"It took hours of fitness and practice but the result was really gratifying. I won the Vishwa Samudra Open on the tight Delhi Golf Club course in December 2024 to rediscover my winning ways" he added.

Sandhu has also registered wins on the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship on the Asian Tour in 2017.

"I have learnt a lot from Ajeetesh and am indeed a far improved golfer thanks to him," said the 29-year-old Tvesa Malik who also has Ajeetesh caddying for her at times on the Ladies European Tour where she competes.

"It is great to have someone who understands your game and your personality so well. I am looking forward to a really lucrative few years in the immediate future," added Malik who incidentally won her maiden international title at the Super Sport Ladies Challenge in South Africa in 2024.

Both Ajeetesh and Tvesa shared the qualitative insights and invaluable nuggets of knowledge they have gained and operated with while competing at the highest levels leaving the attendees wowed and enriched.

The Qutab Golf League is being played in a Team Championship Format with 10 teams contesting. Each team comprises 16 players, 12 of whom were picked by the Owner and the remaining four procured through the Auction. Thus a total of 160 players are contesting in the QGL 2025.

The League provides every category of golfer with an opportunity to compete.

Each day, every competing team will be represented by 12 players playing on an Individual Stableford Format on 75% of their original handicaps. For the first two rounds, 9 best stableford scores, from amongst the 12 players representing the team will be counted to determine the Team Score for the day.

On the final day, all 12 scores will be counted. The cumulative total of the team's score for the three rounds will be counted towards the team's score for the League. The team with the highest cumulative points will be the Winner of the Qutab Golf League, the release said. (ANI)

