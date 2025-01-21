The wedding bells are set to ring for Rinku Singh, who will tie the knot with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Days ago, a rumour had surfaced that the two have already had their engagement but later, it was quashed by Priya Saroj's father Tufani Saroj who cleared the air stating that the three-time MP was in Thiruvananthapuram and that the engagement had not happened yet. However, he did confirm that there had been 'meaningful talks' between the two families who met in the cricketer's house in Aligarh and finalised the marriage. The couple is also reportedly set to get engaged in Lucknow. Who Is Priya Saroj? From Age to Net Worth and Political Background, Know All About Samajwadi Party MP Creating Buzz Amid Fake Reports of Rinku Singh’s Engagement.

Rinku Singh is currently with the India national cricket team for the five-match T20I series against England, which starts on January 22. However, he isn't part of India's ODI setup and will then be in action in IPL 2025, which kicks off towards the end of March. The explosive left-hander will feature for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after they retained him for a sum of Rs 13 crore. Rinku Singh Spotted Distributing Money to Waiters, Video of Indian Cricket Team and KKR Star's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral.

On What Date is Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Getting Married?

Priya Saroj's father Tufani Saroj shared that the two have gotten to spend time with each other for over a year after they met through a friend of the MP. The dates for their marriage and engagement have not been finalised as of now. A PTI report stated that Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's marriage date will likely be after the Parliament session comes to an end. The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament will start on January 31 and conclude on February 13. The second part of the Budget session will start on March 10 and will come to an end on April 4. Rinku Singh Gifts Kawasaki Ninja Bike to His Father, Video of Team India and KKR Star's Dad Enjoying a Ride Goes Viral.

With Rinku Singh not being part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad, it is likely that the couple will get engaged after the first session of the Parliament which ends on February 13. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj might get married after IPL 2025 finishes in May. We await an official announcement and will update here as soon as it is made.

