India are all set to be back in the white-ball action as they take on England in their next T20I series at home. The five-match series is set to witness some enthralling cricketing action as India and England are two sides who have done exceptionally well in T20Is in the recent past. India has been a force in T20Is under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav and he will face a big Test while facing Jos Buttler and co. Sanju Samson has been India's power packed opener in their last series against South Africa and he has received good support from Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. Backed by in-form Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy, India will look to start the series on a high. India Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers at Kolkata's Kalighat Temple Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

England on the other hand, are starting a new era under new white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum. McCullum has been now appointed as their three-format coach and he will start his work with Jos Buttler and co with the India vs England 1st T20I 2025 at Eden Gardens. England have already announced their playing XI and it looks strong with the likes of Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer featuring in it. The Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring venue and fans are eagerly waiting for some fireworks. They will hope it will not rain during the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 at Eden Gardens. Fans eager to know the weather forecast will get the entire information here.

Kolkata Weather Live Updates

Good news for the fans as there is negligible chances of rainfall during the India vs England 1st T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There is only 1-4% chances of rainfall during the time of the game at the Eden Gardens and hence it is likely that there will be no interruptions during the match. Humidity is going to be around and 63-73% and hence there is chances that dew can arrive later in the evening and help the chasing team. India vs England 1st T20I 2025: Rinku Singh, Phil Salt and Other Players To Watch Out for in IND vs ENG Series Opener.

The Eden Gardens pitch has been in favour of batters in the recent past. The pitch has even bounce although it can favour the seamers a little upfront. Except for that, the batters are likely to favour as the boundaries are short and the ball carries a long distance. There will be value for shots for the batters. The team batting second will have a further advantage of dew.

