Nara (Japan), Sep 10 (PTI) Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu slipped down the ladder despite carding 1-under 71 in the third round at the 38th Shinhan Donghae Open here on Saturday.

Sandhu, who was Tied-13th after the second round, is now T-31st.

The other Indian to make the cut, Shiv Kapur, also shot 1-under 70 and dropped from T-60 to T-65.

Sandhu had four birdies against three bogeys while Kapur had three birdies against two bogeys.

Thailand's Tirawat Kaewsiribandit opened up a three-shot lead after the third round following a fine five-under-par 66. Playing some of the best golf of his 12-year professional career, he reached 19-under par for the tournament -- which is the second lowest 54-hole total of the season.

Korean Siwoo Kim, the event's marquee player with three wins on the PGA Tour, fired a 67 to sit solo second.

Canadian Yonggu Shin and Sanghee Lee from Korea both returned 66s and are a further shot back.

Tirawat led after the first two rounds thanks to a pair of sublime 64s and began on Saturday in the same impressive manner.

Despite being relatively unknown, Tirawat has won before on the Asian Tour, at 2018 UMA CNS Open Golf Championship in Pakistan. A year before that, he also triumphed in the Betagro All Thailand Championship on the Asian Development Tour.

Siwoo Kim, ranked 75th in the world, will most definitely be his main threat on Sunday.

Malaysian Ben Leong carded the joint-best round of the day, a 65, and is six behind the leader.

American Todd Baek and Japan's Ryosuke Kinoshita both came in with 66s, and Japan's Kazuki Higa -- the current Japan Golf Tour number one -- a 70 and are five off the pace.

