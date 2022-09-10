Inter Milan would aim to get their wobbly Serie A 2022-23 campaign back on track when they face Torino on Saturday, September 10. Placed eighth on the points table, Simone Inzaghi's side have suffered two back-to-back defeats in their last matches. After losing to AC Milan in the crucial Milan derby at San Siro. the former Serie A champions then went on to suffer another loss, at the hands of Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 opener this time. With such poor results in recent times, Inter Milan would be hopeful for a comeback and it is likely to start against Torino. Cristiano Ronaldo Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II After Latter’s Death, Offers Condolences to the Royal Family

Torino on the other hand, are placed sixth on the points table and have one point more than what Inter have, after five matches. They would not be easy opponents for the former champions. Torino enter this match after beating Lecce 1-0. Ahead of this match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

When is Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Milan vs Torino match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on September 10, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Torino match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Torino, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Inter Milan vs Torino will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Torino match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

