Essex [UK] October 14 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Essex has announced that Ben Allison, Will Buttleman, and Aron Nijjar have all extended their contracts.

Allison has penned a two-year extension that will see him stay with the Club until the end of the 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, Buttleman has put pen to paper on an extension lasting until the end of the 2021 season.

Following on from his Finals Day heroics last year, left-arm spinner Nijjar featured in 9 of the 10 Vitality Blast games in 2020. The 26-year-old has also signed an extension running until the end of the 2021 campaign.

"All these lads have talent, and you can never have too many talented players in your side. Ben has been in and around the First Team for a few years now and is a real prospect for the future. He's a confident young man and always wants the ball in his hand, and everybody at the Club is excited about his potential, " said Essex Head Coach, Anthony McGrath in an official statement.

"Aron is a skilled and trustworthy bowler and was one of the notable players during our Vitality Blast campaign this year. He hasn't always found game time easy to come by, but he's always performed well when called upon, and hopefully, he can push on and play more games in 2021," he added. (ANI)

