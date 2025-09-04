New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): A remarkable career of over 25 years, iconic Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra announced his retirement from professional cricket on Thursday.

Amit Mishra, one of India's most consistent movers with the ball, said that the decision was largely based on repeated injuries and the belief that the younger generations need to be given an opportunity to shine on the big stage, as per a press release.

Throughout his career, Mishra became synonymous with determination and skill in spin bowling. From iconic match-winning spells for India to being among the top-performing bowlers in the Indian Premier League, he found a niche in the hearts of the cricket fraternity.

On his retirement, Amit Mishra said, "These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, the Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family members who were with me all this time. I would like to thank the fans whose love and support, whenever and wherever I played, made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I'll treasure for life."

In the future, Mishra intends to remain as involved in the game as possible, whether through coaching, commentary, or guiding young cricketers.

He also spoke about his eagerness to continue his active interaction with the fans through social media websites and YouTube, where he posts analysis and experiences from his cricketing life. (ANI)

