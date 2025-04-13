Newcastle [UK], April 13 (ANI): Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has been dropped from the squad for their Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Sunday, according to Sky Sports.

Onana made two crucial errors against Lyon in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, as Manchester United were agonisingly held to a 2-2 draw.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2023, the Cameroon international has played every minute of Manchester United's Premier League matches. However, for their upcoming fixture, Onana hasn't travelled to Tyneside and is set to be replaced by Altay Bayindir, who has only featured six times to date this season and is in line to make his Premier League debut.

According to Sky Sports News, Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim wants Onana to rest after his turbulent period on and off the field. Apart from his costly mistakes against Lyon in the mid-week, Onana's wife endured a traumatic experience when she was the victim of a robbery outside a restaurant in Manchester in March. It is expected that Onana could be recalled for the second leg against Lyon on Thursday.

Before Manchester United's first leg against Lyon, Onana came in with strong words for their opponents. The 29-year-old suggested that Manchester United's side was "better" in comparison to their French opponents.

In reply, the former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic delivered an unfiltered verdict and described Onana as "one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's history".

With jibes launched before the heated fixture, Onana's two mistakes forced Manchester United to settle for a draw. He failed to foil Thiago Almada's free-kick, which allowed Lyon to race away to a 1-0 lead.

As United led with a slender 2-1 advantage in the game's dying moments, Onana parried Georges Mikautadze's strike into the path of Rayan Cherki to make it 2-2. (ANI)

