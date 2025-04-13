English Premier League leaders Liverpool are inching towards a league triumph and next face West Ham United at home, looking to consolidate on Arsenal’s draw with Brentford. The Reds lost their last match away to Fulham, only their second defeat all season but it came at a crucial juncture for the side. Arne Slot will want his squad to refrain from further slip-ups and put in a solid display at home. Opponents West Ham United are down to the 16th spot in the standings but as things stand, they look safe from the drop zone. Liverpool versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 6:30 PM IST. Mohamed Salah Signs New Deal With Liverpool FC, Expresses Hope of Representing Iconic Club for 10 Years (Watch Video).

Diogo Jota is set to lead the attack for Liverpool in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Dominik Szoboszlai as the playmaker. Mo Salah has signed a new contact at the club which will keep him at the club till 2027 and the Egyptian winger will hope to repay the faith showed in him by the club with another commanding display. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will form the double pivot in central midfield for the hosts.

Michail Antonio continues his recovery following a serious car crash and will not play for West Ham United this season. Danny Ings will play the target man up front with James Ward-Prowse as the playmaker. Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus will be deployed on the wings to create chances from out wide. Carlos Soler and Guido Rodriguez will sit deep and try and shield the backline for the visitors. Arne Slot Reveals Why Mohamed Salah Signed Long-Term Contract With Liverpool, Says ‘He Is Convinced Liverpool Are Heading in the Right Direction’ (Watch Video).

When Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on West Ham in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 13. The Liverpool vs West Ham EPL 2024-25 match will be played at the Anfield Stadium and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches in India and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches. The Liverpool vs West Ham live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Liverpool vs West Ham online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Southampton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Expect a Liverpool dominance with the home side securing an easy win here.

