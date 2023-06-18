London [UK], June 18 (ANI): Andy Murray on Sunday produced a stellar performance in the final to beat Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to claim the Nottingham Open crown, an ATP Challenger Tour event.

It was a second consecutive Challenger title for Murray; a week earlier, he won the Surbiton Trophy and hoisted the trophy. The British player's victory made him one of just two players in 2023 with three victories at that level, along with Max Purcell and Matteo Arnaldi.

Murray won the Challenger 125 match in Great Britain in one hour, 46 minutes because of a strong serving effort in which he won 83% (24/29) of the points after his first delivery.

Murray displayed great resilience as he did not drop a set in Nottingham in another demonstration of his ability on grass. The 36-year-old has won eight tour-level titles on the grass court, including Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

The former World No. 1 will now seek to extend his 10-match winning streak when he returns to ATP Tour action next week at the Cinch Championships. Murray is a record five-time champion at the Queen's Club, and he will head to London having risen six spots to No. 38 in the ATP Live Rankings as a result of his Nottingham run. (ANI)

