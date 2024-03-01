New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Star golfer and former champion Anirban Lahiri is set to return at the Hero Indian Open, the country's National Open which will have an enhanced prize money of $2.25 million this year.

Part of the Asian Swing, the Indian Open will have 144 players, including 33 Indians, competing for the top prize from March 28 to 31 at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurugram.

The winner will receive a handsome $382,500 with the runner-up picking up $247,500 and the third-place finisher pocketing $140,850.

"I am really looking forward to play at the Indian Open this year. It has been five years since I had the opportunity to compete in my national open. Winning the title in 2015 remains one of my most cherished memories," said Lahiri, a former Asian and European tour champion, via a video message during a press conference here on Friday.

Lahiri, who had clinched the title in 2015, last played in the 2019 editions before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which meant the event could only return in 2023 after three years.

The 36-year-old, who now competes on the LIV Golf Tour, skipped the last edition but he has taken approval from the European Tour to participate in the country's flagship golf tournament this year.

The 57th edition of the Indian Open will be the second of five events comprising the Asian Swing as part of the new-look 2024 Race to Dubai.

Apart from Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium and the new exciting talent Kazumi Kobori of New Zealand will be part of the elite field, the entry of which is still open.

Manu Gandas, who is currently ranked second in the PGTI Order of Merit, and Aman Raj will also be part of the Indian field.

"My best result was last year, I have played thrice in this tournament. My last day was not that great, so I would like to put up an improved show this year," said Gandas, who had played in the 2023 DP Tour.

Indian Golf Union (IGU) President Brijinder Singh said they have taken efforts to make it a memorable experience for the spectators this time.

"The Hero Indian Open has been the summit on the Indian golf calendar as Indian Golf Union strives to promote and run one of the most expansive amateur schedules, which has allowed top amateurs to grow into world-class professional golfers," he said.

"We had more time to organise this event this time. So we are scaling up the facilities for the spectators. We will make the whole experience more enjoyable for spectators."

This is the 10th year of the tournament's association with the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), one of the biggest global golfing tours.

