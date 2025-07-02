New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Olympian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Saurabh Chaudhary are back in reckoning for India team spots along with world championship bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh, following their encouraging performances in the National Selection Trials 3&4 for rifle and pistol in Dehradun recently.

India's leading female rifle shooter and two-time Olympian Anjum had missed out on the first half of the international season comprising three World Cups, but following her fine showing in the 50m rifle 3-positions event she is back among the top-three having replaced Paris Olympian Shriyanka Sadangi, as per the National Rifle Association of India's latest domestic rankings list for Group A (eligible for India selection) shooters.

World record holder Sift Kaur Samra remains the top-ranked 3P woman shooter in the country with an average of 593.38, followed by Ashi Chouksey (592.25) and Anjum (591.68). Shriyanka (589.90), Mehuli (588.58), and Surabhi Bharadwaj (588.08) complete the top six in the highly-competitive field.

Former Asian Games gold medallist Chaudhary is back as India No.1 in men's 10m air pistol with an average score of 583.93, followed by Aditya Malra (582.75) and Anmol Jain (582.33). Amit Sharma (582), Nishant Rawat (582), and Samrat Rana (581.45) are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Among 10m air rifle shooters, 2024 Asian Championship gold medallist Mehuli has regained the domestic No. 1 spot with an average of 633.65, followed by Elavenil Valarivan (633.28) and Ananya Naidu (632.83).

Arya Rajesh Borse (632.25), Ramita (632.05), and Sonam Uttam Maskar (631.60) also feature in the top six.

In women's 10m air pistol, Suruchi continues to dominate the national circuit with an average score of 588.25. She enjoying a nearly 10-point lead over her No.2 Palak (578.38).

Paris Olympics double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker and Surbhi Rao both average 578 after the trials. Rhythm Sangwan (577.88) and Esha Singh (577.83) follow closely at fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Manu, who skipped T3 and T4 rounds, continues to lead the 25m sports pistol rankings with an average score of 588.65. Simranpreet Kaur Brar (583.75), Esha Singh (583.50), Rahi Sarnobat (582.28), Abhidnya Patil (580.43), and Divya T.S. (580.38) round off the top six.

Anish Bhanwala, after winning Trials 3&4, is the No.1 25m rapid-fire pistol marksman with an average of 581.25. He is followed by Neeraj Kumar (578.75) and Adarsh Singh (578.55). The next three spots are held by Bhavesh Shekhawat (576.63), Pradeep Singh Shekhawat (576.30), and Mandeep Singh (576.00).

In men's 10m air rifle, reigning Asian champion Rudrankksh Patil sits on top with an average of 633.98, just 0.58 ahead of Arjun Babuta (633.40). Kiran Jadhav, with an average score of 632.35 tops, is third.

Chain Singh retains the top spot in men's 3P event with average score of 592.63, while Olympian Akhil Sheoran (591.35) is second and Aishwary Pratap Singh is third. Niraj Kumar (591.25), Paris Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kushale (589.15), and Army Marksmanship Unit's Babu Singh (587.05) complete the top six.

