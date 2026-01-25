Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park on 25 January to face a struggling Crystal Palace side in a crucial Premier League 2025-26 encounter. Under the new guidance of head coach Liam Rosenior, the Blues are aiming to consolidate their push for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner’s Palace find themselves in a precarious position, winless in their last ten matches and dealing with the departure of key personnel. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

The two sides have experienced vastly different fortunes of late. Chelsea have found a rhythm under Rosenior, winning three of their last four outings. In contrast, Crystal Palace are enduring a "dreadful" run of form that has seen them slip to 13th in the table. The pressure is mounting on Oliver Glasner, who has already indicated he will depart at the end of the season, amidst a backdrop of fan frustration and a shock FA Cup exit to Macclesfield Town.

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select HD TV channels, subject to scheduling. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Match Fact

Feature Details Fixture Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Date Sunday, 25 January 2026 Kick-off Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Selhurst Park, London Referee Darren England Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Channel (India) Star Sports Select 1/HD

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Team News and Key Players

Chelsea have received a significant boost with the expected return of Cole Palmer. The England international missed the midweek European fixture against Pafos due to a minor thigh strain but returned to training on Friday. However, the Blues will be without goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who sustained an injury in midweek, meaning Robert Sanchez will start between the posts. Long-term absentees include Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Romeo Lavia.

Crystal Palace are set to welcome back Ismaïlla Sarr following his successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign with Senegal. Despite ongoing transfer speculation, Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to lead the line. The Eagles remain without several key players due to injury, including Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure, and Daichi Kamada. In a notable shift, Dean Henderson has been confirmed as the captain following Marc Guehi’s move to Manchester City.

