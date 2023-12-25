New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that during his meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, he was given surety that the central government will support the state in their plans to promote youth and advance in different sports.

On Sunday, Mohan Yadav was welcomed by Anurag Thakur in a traditional way in the national capital. After his meeting with the Sports Minister, Mohan Yadav talked about the discussions he had regarding the development of different sports in the state.

Also Read | Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Other Highest T20I Wicket-Takers for India in 2023.

"I met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and discussed with him regarding National Youth Day which will be celebrated on January 12. I discussed with him regarding Khelo India, and My India programmes as well. In the next five years how we can develop stadiums and services and move forward. He has assured that the Central government will support the state government," Mohan Yadav told reporters.

Anurag Thakur emphasized the impact Kehlo India has had on the development of players during his visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Centurion.

"India's got a good talent but the only issue is we should have more competitions as well as the state and national competitions are concerned. For that, the Federation has to play an important role and state governments also have to play a crucial role. We are providing facilities like Khelo India tournaments, we are investing in youth games. Khelo India has become a big success, and it is the idea of Prime Minister Modi. It created a platform for talented players to come and perform and that is how they grow up the ladder," Anurag said.

Earlier this week, the 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games was launched in Tamil Nadu. The previous 5 editions of the Youth Games have been held primarily in Delhi, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula and Bhopal. The upcoming edition will take place in four cities in Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and Coimbatore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)