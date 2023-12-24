After conquering the Proteas in the ODIs, the action in India's tour of South Africa now shifts to the two-match Test series, which is set to be a thrilling affair. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and the Rohit Sharma-led team would be keen on changing that record this time. Last time, India managed to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series but later lost two matches on the bounce to concede the series 2-1. This time around, the Men in Blue would hope to not repeat the mistakes of the last time and put on a much more comprehensive show against South Africa. India will witness the return of seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and also Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out in Nets Ahead of IND vs SA 1st Test As Men in Blue Hope To Win Test Series in South Africa for the First Time.

All three are set to be in action for the first time since that heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 more than a month ago. India's Test team has shaped up to be quite an exciting one and it will be interesting to see how this team performs in pace-friendly conditions. The visitors have some absentees--Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out with injury and Ishan Kishan, who asked to be left out citing fatigue. Earlier this year, India experienced a heartbreak against Australia in the World Test Championship final. These two matches against the Proteas would be crucial for India in the WTC 2023-25 cycle and it will be interesting to see how the players fare in these conditions.

Top-Order: Rohit Sharma will have an opening partner in Yashavi Jaiswal, the same combination that experienced success in the West Indies earlier this year. Jaiswal, the young opener would encounter a stern challenge in South Africa and he will look to make the most of this opportunity and leave his impact. Shubman Gill will bat at number three, having batted in this position against the West Indies earlier this year. IND vs SA: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Says KL Rahul ‘Confident’ About Wicketkeeping Ahead of India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023.

Middle-Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will comprise India's middle-order in this Test series. Kohli, who struck a century against Australia earlier this year, will look to finish 2023 on a high with a solid knock and up next will be Iyer, who will make his comeback in the team. Rahul is expected to be the designated wicketkeeper and he will bat at number six, providing stability to the middle-order.

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin looks set to miss out on a spot in India's playing XI with the conditions in Centurion heavily favouring pacers. Hence, India can opt to play Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur as the two all-rounders with the latter's fast-bowling attribute giving him the edge of Ashwin.

Bowlers: With Mohammed Shami failing to gain fitness before the Tests and subsequently getting ruled out, India might opt to have a pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and one of Mukesh Kumar or Prasidh Krishna.

India's Likely XI for 1st Test vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Mukesh Kumar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2023 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).